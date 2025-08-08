As we grow older, we think more about our health. That often means more regular checkups, eating healthy food, exercising, and trying to avoid unnecessary risks, which includes riding a motorcycle.

Riding a bike doesn't have the best reputation as a hobby. It's thrilling, yes, but it can also be very dangerous, which is why you don't see a ton of older riders. But here's the truth: growing older doesn't mean you have to hang up your helmet. It doesn't matter if you haven't ridden in 30 years or it's your first time; the thrill and excitement of riding a bike remain the same.

Nevertheless, at 50 or 60, your priority should be having a bike that works with your body, not against it. That means prioritizing comfort over speed and ergonomics over engine or horsepower. The ideal bike should be comfortable with low seats, light enough to lift in the case of an emergency, and equipped with tech features that make up for the slower reflexes that old age brings. Based on these factors, here are 13 of the best motorcycles for riders over 50.