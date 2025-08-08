13 Of The Best Motorcycles For Riders Over 50
As we grow older, we think more about our health. That often means more regular checkups, eating healthy food, exercising, and trying to avoid unnecessary risks, which includes riding a motorcycle.
Riding a bike doesn't have the best reputation as a hobby. It's thrilling, yes, but it can also be very dangerous, which is why you don't see a ton of older riders. But here's the truth: growing older doesn't mean you have to hang up your helmet. It doesn't matter if you haven't ridden in 30 years or it's your first time; the thrill and excitement of riding a bike remain the same.
Nevertheless, at 50 or 60, your priority should be having a bike that works with your body, not against it. That means prioritizing comfort over speed and ergonomics over engine or horsepower. The ideal bike should be comfortable with low seats, light enough to lift in the case of an emergency, and equipped with tech features that make up for the slower reflexes that old age brings. Based on these factors, here are 13 of the best motorcycles for riders over 50.
Suzuki V-Storm 800DE
The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is an excellent choice for older riders; you get the thrill of riding a motorcycle without the threat of aching muscles. It was launched as an adventure bike, so it's capable of handling on-road and off-road trips. The V-Strom 800DE is a bit smaller in build compared to some other big adventure models out there, and that's actually a big part of its appeal, making it feel less intimidating.
Weighing in at 510 pounds, the 800DE still packs a punch. At its heart is a strong 776 cc parallel-twin engine that produces around 83 horsepower. It's enough power to feel really satisfied and confident, but not so much that you're ever worried about managing it.
For riders over 50, an important feature is the suspension, which affects how bumpy the motorcycle ride is, and the V-Strom 800DE shines here. It features long-travel suspension, which is great for soaking up bumps. Other features like ABS, traction control, and Low RPM Assist work to reduce rider fatigue and sharpen your instincts, helping you feel more in control of the machine.
Now, the bike's seat height is a bit tall at 33.7 inches. However, what it lacks in accessibility, it makes up for with its slim frame and comfort. The wide handlebars and plush ergonomic seat make it a great choice for longer rides. It's also been priced at a relatively average price of $11,709 for new models, making it a convenient buy.
Honda Monkey 125
The Honda Money 125 motorcycle is exactly as the name sounds — it's small and amusing. Though it's been described as a modern mini bike, underneath its small frame are features that make it a perfect bike for older riders. Weighing in at 231 pounds, the Honda Monkey 123 is one of the lightest street-legal motorcycles. The weight and the low 30.5-inch seat height reduce the pull of gravity, making it easier to park the bike on the street or take a sharp corner without falling under the weight of the bike.
The Honda Monkey 125's power comes from a 124 cc single-cylinder engine. Though the model isn't built for speed, it can typically reach cruise speeds of about 50 to 60 mph. Gas Works ISO even reported a speed of 66mph on a 2019 model. Even though it's smaller than standard bike sizes, features like the standard ABS and modern five-speed gearbox bring back that authentic motorcycle feel. Starting at around $4,300, it's one of the most affordable mini bikes on the market, perfect for riders who want a reliable and comfortable ride.
Kawasaki Vulcan Vaquero
The Kawasaki Vulcan Vaquero is the bike for riders who love getting compliments on their ride. The model has been recognised as one of the coolest-looking motorcycles, thanks to its Milwaukee-Tokyo retro style and chrome finishes.
But the Vaquero doesn't just look good, it feels good, too. The low 28.7-inch seat height makes it easier to plant your feet at stops, boosting confidence and control. Additional features include a wide, cushioned saddle, floorboards, and a relaxed riding triangle, which reduce strain and stress on longer rides.
Beyond physical comfort, the Vaquero comes equipped with rider-friendly tech. Features like Electronic Cruise Control, Kawasaki's K-ACT ABS (which balances front and rear braking), and an easy-to-read infotainment display make the ride smoother and less demanding. The frame-mounted fairing also helps reduce wind buffeting, adding to the relaxed touring feel.
On the inside, the 1,700 cc V-twin engine delivers 81 horsepower and 107 lb-ft of torque, supported by a 5.3-gallon fuel tank for extended highway cruising. It's currently selling for $19,499.
Yamaha Tracer9 GT+
The Yamaha Tracer9 GT+ is a coveted sport touring bike built for speed, comfort, and long-distance capability. Built on the same platform as its predecessor, the MT-09, it leaves out the aggressive street bike posture for a more relaxed upright riding position, making longer rides easier on the rider's bike and shoulders.
The bike's model doesn't skimp on power. An 890 cc inline three-cylinder engine delivers 117 horsepower. But more speed doesn't mean bumpier rides here, because the different modes maintain consistency and steadiness across different speeds. Also, the electronically controlled suspension adapts to the bumps and dips on the ride for a smooth trip.
Rider assistance features like the adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and a Unified Brake system bring in a new era of safety, making the model a pretty reliable choice. The Vulcan Vacquero is priced decently at $16,499.
Honda CRF 450L
The Honda CRF450L (now known as the CRF450RL) is one of those rare dual-sport bikes with dual off-road and on-road performance, making it a surprisingly versatile option for riders of any age, including those over 50. It was built after the frame and engine of Honda's famous MX bikes, but they've toned it down just enough to make it practical for riding on pavement.
It's pretty light, too, weighing in at just 289 pounds, making it really quick in traffic and easy to control when you're on uneven ground. The wide-ratio six-speed transmission makes shifting gears smooth. You've got a low first gear for technical terrain, and a tall sixth that's comfortable for cruising at higher speeds, ensuring a relaxed ride whether you're commuting or adventuring.
Powering all of this is a 449 cc liquid-cooled Unicam single-cylinder engine. These engines are known for being really reliable and having good low-end torque, which translates to manageable power delivery. Riders often mention how predictable and balanced the power delivery feels, no matter what kind of terrain they're on, adding to its appeal for experienced riders. For around $10,099, you're getting a bike that's tough, dependable, and surprisingly easy to live with, whether on the road or off it.
Harley-Davidson Street Glide
The Harley-Davidson Street Glide is a touring bike that delivers on comfort and capability without being overly complicated. It's a bit simpler than some of Harley's other big tourers, like the Ultra or Road Glide Limited, but that's part of the appeal. Design-wise, it retains the classic batwing fairing and the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine under the hood, delivering just enough power for those long rides.
One of the best things about it, especially for experienced riders, is the riding position. It's upright and designed to keep you in the ideal riding position, taking strain away from your back and your arms. The seat height is also quite manageable at 26.1 inches, which makes it easy to get your feet flat on the ground when you stop.
Once you're moving, it handles better than you might expect for a full-size bagger. You get good, low-end power, and it feels stable on the road. Plus, cruise control comes standard, with a clear 12.3-inch infotainment display, Bluetooth, and voice control. All make navigation and taking calls a lot less of a hassle, letting you focus on the ride.
BMW G 310 R
The BMW G 310 R is a lightweight, road-focused ride that feels like a bigger bike but is actually in a compact, easy-to-manage frame. At its heart is a water-cooled 313 cc single-cylinder engine with a clever reverse-inclined design. This setup helps lower the bike's center of gravity, making it more agile and easier to control. For performance, it puts out 34 horsepower, more than enough for daily commuting or light touring.
Weighing in at 362 pounds wet and with a 30.9-inch seat height, the G 310 R is approachable for most riders, making it easy to get your feet down. The upright riding position, wide handlebars, and the light clutch pull make everyday riding feel relaxed and controlled.
It also comes with some nice modern features, like LED lighting, adjustable levers, and dual-channel ABS for extra peace of mind. Also, the dash is a clean LCD unit that clearly shows your gear position, fuel range, and trip data.
Honda CB400 Super Four
Launched in 1999, the Honda CB400 Super Four is a naked sports model from the Japanese manufacturer that has evolved over time into a much more powerful version. Starting with the addition of the Honda VTEC System in 2003, the machine has gone through many updates to bring it to 2022, the CB400 Super Four, which has since been discontinued.
Still, the Honda CB400 Super Four is an impressive machine. Its 29.7-inch seat height and 423-pound weight make it easy to handle in stop-and-go traffic. Upright ergonomics, even weight distribution, and the impressive Showa suspension bring comfort on longer rides.
Fuel efficiency is also a strong point, with many riders reporting up to 65 mpg on the highway. While the CB400 Super Four was formerly sold in Southeast Asian markets, it has been discontinued, making it harder to find outside of Japan.
Royal Enfield Classic 350
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of those bikes that merges the old-school postwar design with modern tech essentials. It's built for riders who prefer smoother rides over high-speed performance. Power delivery is gentle and predictable, thanks to the 349cc single-cylinder engine delivering around 20 horsepower, enough for cruising at 65mph.
The bike weighs 430 pounds but comes in the classic vintage style silhouette it's had since the 1950 Royal Enfield G2. Its ergonomic features: upright riding posture, cushioned seat, wide handlebars, and well-positioned footpegs offer a good balance of comfort and control, making it easy to handle in slower traffic or on casual rides.
The 2024 version perfectly blends newer upgrades with the old design. The hallmark headlamp stays and is merged with modern, higher-visibility LED turn indicators. With a starting price of $4699, the Classic 350 delivers charm, comfort, and an approachable ride that doesn't ask much from the rider.
Yamaha FJR1300
Launched back in 2001, the Yamaha FJR1300 has spent over two decades earning its reputation as one of the major sport-touring motorcycles on the market. The 1,298 cc inline-four engine delivers smooth, consistent power that you can push across the line between cruising and racing. The shaft drive keeps things simple: no chain maintenance, no mess, just quiet, predictable power when you roll on the throttle.
Even as a sport bike, the FJR1300 makes room for comfort with thoughtful features like electronic suspension, cruise control, heated grips, and an adjustable windscreen. The seat and handlebars are adjustable, so you can adjust to what feels most comfortable.
Despite its weight, around 642 lbs, the FJR handles well at both highway speeds and in slower situations like city traffic. Its upright riding position, wide handlebars, and assist-and-slipper clutch help make it easier to control. The FJR1300 is built to last without constant maintenance, so it's a great choice for riders looking for a reliable motorcycle.
Suzuki Boulevard S40
The Suzuki Boulevard S40 launched back in 1986 when it was known as the Savage LS650. As Suzuki's first cruiser, it didn't have any standout features at the time. Apart from the 650cc single-cylinder engine, the older model didn't have much going for it.
The current Boulevard S40 still has the classic cruiser look: light, low, and easy to handle. It's powered by a 652 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, great for relaxed highway cruising or casual neighborhood rides. Weighing just 381 pounds with a low 27.6-inch seat height, the S40 is one of the most approachable cruisers on the market. The low seat helps you stay grounded at stops, and the wide, pulled-back bars afford more control on slow-speed turns or while parking.
The setup is simple: five-speed transmission, belt drive, and a single front disc brake. Fuel economy is another plus, with many riders getting over 50 – 60 mpg. Despite being one of the cheapest motorcycles to maintain, the Boulevard S40 was unfortunately discontinued in 2019.
Kawasaki Z650-RS
The Kawasaki Z650-RS takes everything that works about a modern middleweight and wraps it in a cool, retro package. Modeled after the original 1970s Z bikes, the Z650-RS still has the classic tank shape, round headlights, and the twin-dial gauges. Under all that is modern bike technology. Starting with a 649 cc parallel-twin engine, the Kawasaki Z650-RS produces 67 horsepower and a top speed of 120 mph.
When it comes to handling and control, the model weighs about 412 pounds wet. But thanks to the 31.5-inch seat height (lower seat options available), narrow frame, and well-shaped saddle, it feels even lighter once you're moving.
The ride quality is smooth and easygoing, and control feels easier thanks to the braking system that includes dual front discs and standard ABS for more stability. With a starting price of $8,899, the Z650-RS is one of the most expensive bikes in the Kawasaki Z series.
Zero SR/F
In the 21st century, bikes are no longer just about loud engines and fuel stops. Fully electric bikes offer zero emissions and a quiet ride that doesn't compromise on performance. Among them, the Zero SR/F, by Zero Motorcycles, stands out, delivering serious performance without the engine noise of gas-powered bikes.
The bike is powered by a Z-Force 75-10 motor that produces up to 113 horsepower and a huge 140 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to get you from 0–60 mph in just over three seconds. The 2020 SR/F model is even faster than previous models, with a top speed of 124 mph and about 200 miles of range. If you're not into pushing the limits, the bike still offers you highway cruising speeds with about 93 miles of range.
One plus that comes with electric bikes is the wonder of fast chargers. In about an hour on a level 2 charger, your bike is charged up to 95% and ready to go. Though the SR/F is a bit heavier at 500 pounds, the bike still feels well-balanced and easy to handle. Also, no clutch or gear is shifting — you just need to rev up and go. And when it comes to comfort, you get a standard seat height of 31.0 inches that can be adjusted, a forward-leaning but not crouching position, and foot pegs with ground clearance. All things considered, the Zero SR/F is perfect for those over 50.
Methodology
To curate our list of the best motorcycles for riders over 50, we focused on models known for comfort, ease of use, and long-term reliability. We began by reviewing expert motorcycle reviews, owner testimonials, and aggregated performance data from sources like Motorcycle News, Cycle World, and RideApart. Priority was given to bikes with upright ergonomics, low seat heights, manageable weight, and smooth power delivery. All of which are factors that enhance confidence and reduce fatigue for older riders. We also considered reputation for reliability, maintenance, and availability of rider aids like ABS, cruise control, and traction control. While style and personality played a role, practicality and rider experience remained central. All featured models are currently in production or have wide aftermarket support to ensure parts availability.