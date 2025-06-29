How Fast Can The Honda Monkey Go & Is The Mini-Bike Street Legal In The US?
The Honda Monkey looks like something out of the past, but it's actually a modern mini bike first introduced for the 2019 model year. The design is "retro-inspired," with an appearance reminiscent of the strange Yamaha motorcycles that cropped up in the 70s and 80s, like the Chappy and the Zippy. But unlike the vintage 50cc retro bikes its style was based on, the Monkey has a faster engine with a modern build.
The Honda Monkey is street legal in the U.S., so it's ready for the highway. However, Honda hasn't revealed how fast the 2025 Monkey can go, nor has it done so for earlier models. Thus, we'll have to rely on independent testers and customer reviews.
Motorcycles with 125cc engines similar to the Monkey's can typically reach cruise speeds of about 50 to 60 mph and top speeds nearing 70 mph. That's about the same for the Monkey. Most independent reviewers place the Monkey's cruising speed in the 50 to 60 mph range and its top speed in the mid-60s. For example, YouTuber GromBeardo maxed out at 57 mph while Gas Works ISO achieved a speed of 66 mph on a 2019 model. Other owners on the web report hitting over 60 mph, but their top speeds typically plateau before 65 mph. After that, air resistance becomes a significant hurdle.
The Honda Monkey ticks all the legal boxes
Because of the Honda Monkey's small size and low top speed, you might be wondering: Is that little thing really street-legal in the United States? Perhaps surprisingly, the answer is yes.
Although its cruising speed will likely confine you to the slow lane on the highway, you can legally ride the Honda Monkey on U.S. roadways. Of course, you'll still have to follow road laws, which can vary from state to state, such as helmet requirements and lane splitting. However, the Honda Monkey fulfills all the structural criteria for it to be deemed street-legal in all U.S. states, including standards for the headlights, brake lights, mirrors, and tires. It even has a fun-sized catalytic converter to help it meet exhaust system requirements.
Thus, although it might look like a toy, the Monkey is completely ready for the road, making it one of the smallest street-legal motorcycles you can buy. It can even handle dirt roads thanks to its standard anti-lock braking system and chunky tires. Plenty of mods and aftermarket parts are available, as well, which can boost its speed and terrain possibilities. However, don't forget that the Honda Monkey is still a mini-bike with a top speed of around 60 mph, so don't expect to win any races against street bikes with it.