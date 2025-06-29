How Fast Can The Honda Monkey Go & Is The Mini-Bike Street Legal In The US?

The Honda Monkey looks like something out of the past, but it's actually a modern mini bike first introduced for the 2019 model year. The design is "retro-inspired," with an appearance reminiscent of the strange Yamaha motorcycles that cropped up in the 70s and 80s, like the Chappy and the Zippy. But unlike the vintage 50cc retro bikes its style was based on, the Monkey has a faster engine with a modern build.

The Honda Monkey is street legal in the U.S., so it's ready for the highway. However, Honda hasn't revealed how fast the 2025 Monkey can go, nor has it done so for earlier models. Thus, we'll have to rely on independent testers and customer reviews.

Motorcycles with 125cc engines similar to the Monkey's can typically reach cruise speeds of about 50 to 60 mph and top speeds nearing 70 mph. That's about the same for the Monkey. Most independent reviewers place the Monkey's cruising speed in the 50 to 60 mph range and its top speed in the mid-60s. For example, YouTuber GromBeardo maxed out at 57 mph while Gas Works ISO achieved a speed of 66 mph on a 2019 model. Other owners on the web report hitting over 60 mph, but their top speeds typically plateau before 65 mph. After that, air resistance becomes a significant hurdle.