Every Kawasaki Z Series Motorcycle Available In 2025, Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive

The Kawasaki brand dates back to 1878, when founder Shozo Kawasaki established the Kawasaki Tsukiji Shipyard in Tokyo. However, its motorcycle involvement wouldn't begin until it produced it's first model in 1961. And since then, Kawasaki has improved its bikes consistently to survive and thrive in a fiercely competitive market. Whether in one of the most famous motorcycles ever made or on the MotoGP race track, the brand's built a legendary name for itself.

Each of the Big Four builders associates its motorcycles with a few letters. Suzuki has the GSX, Honda has the CBR, and Yamaha has its YZF. For Kawasaki, it has been the letter Z, often followed by an X. Whether a part of the vaunted ZX Ninja series or the legendary GPZ900R that kickstarted the supersport era, when it came to Kawasaki, Z meant performance. There is perhaps no better evidence for the company's state than in the latest Z-series bikes to emerge from its factories.

Kawasaki has granted the Z designation to 11 of its 2025 model year motorcycles. Despite the association with serious performance, the line is broad enough to include bikes for everyone from beginners to experts at several price points. We run down the prices, specs, and target riders for each of Kawasaki's 2025 Z series motorcycles, ranked by price.

