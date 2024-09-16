5 Of The Most Powerful Kawasaki Z Series Naked Motorcycles

At the 1969 Tokyo Motor Show, Japanese motorcycle giant Honda stunned everyone when it announced the Honda CB750. This motorcycle had several firsts to its credit. Apart from being the world's first mass-produced four-cylinder production motorcycle, it was also the first ever to feature an electric start and disc brakes. Its 67 hp engine also let it hit a top speed of 200 km/hr (124 mph). The automotive press at the time coined the term "superbike" to describe the CB750, a term which is — to this day — used to describe high-capacity, powerful motorcycles.

Honda's arch rival from Japan — Kawasaki — was among the many competitors who were blown away by the reception of the Honda CB750. As a result, Kawasaki, which was designing its own 750cc superbike at the time, modified that project mid-cycle and set out on a goal was to create a motorcycle that was even more powerful than the Honda CB750.

It would take Kawasaki four more years to develop a competitor to the Honda CB750. The company called it the Kawasaki Z1. With its 900cc engine, the first-generation Kawasaki Z1 made a staggering 82 bhp of power and could hit a top speed of 201 km/hr (132 mph). Kawasaki continues to sell its Z Series motorcycles to this day. The 1972 Z1 spawned several successors, and as of today, the company sells a variety of powerful superbikes under the Z Series brand.

Today, Kawasaki's Z Series motorcycles are known for their "naked" design, which essentially denotes that these machines lack fairings and panels that cover various parts of the motorcycle. In this article, we take a look at five of the most powerful Z Series motorcycles to ever exist.