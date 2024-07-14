What Is The Kawasaki ZRX1100's Top Speed & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

The Kawasaki ZRX1100 has its roots in the KZ1000R, one of the most eye-catching Kawasaki motorcycles ever made – which was built to commemorate the stunning win by Eddie Lawson at Daytona when he was riding for the underdog Kawasaki team — as well as its successor, the KZ1000S, which was a powerful superbike. The ZRX1100 shares many design elements with the KZ1000S, which had a very limited production run in 1982, including its distinct black, three-spoke wheels and braced aluminum swingarm. The forward-sloping seat and wide handlebars of the ZRX1100 mean you could expect to be mostly upright — if you get the chance to ride one.

That ride may be smooth or bumpy, depending on what surface is underneath you. The bike's suspension included 43 mm forks at the front and twin remote-reservoir gas shocks in the back. Cycle World says its "fork is fine for smooth city streets or freeways, but it could use thicker oil and heavier springs to better tackle" the rougher roads you'll find in both urban areas and the countryside.

While it may not be the fastest, smoothest, or most powerful sport bike, its vintage look and nostalgic roots make it easy to see why the Kawasaki ZRX1100 was one of the most beloved sportbikes of its time. One other reason may have been its affordability — in 1999, it sold for just $7,199. That may not be as cheap as the most affordable Kawasakis for beginners, but it was a relatively solid deal at the time.

[Image by Markus Perdrizat via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled |CC BY-SA 2.0]