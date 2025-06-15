Just How Dangerous Are Motorcycles? Here's What The Data Says

You risk of being injured or killed on a motorcycle goes up sharply if you're intoxicated. In 2022, 29% of the motorcyclists killed In crashes had a blood alcohol level higher than .08%, and that rose to 42% for single-vehicle motorcycle accidents. In these instances, blame lies solely and squarely with the rider. Michigan attorney Steven Gursten has argued motorcycle accident and injury cases for over 20 years, and explained on his blog how all motorists are responsible for keeping motorcycle riders safe. "I see the majority of these cases being caused by drivers who never see the motorbike operator — even when the motorcyclist is plainly there to be seen," he wrote. "Often people don't 'process' the motorbike operator that's visible and in plain sight because the brain isn't expecting to see it. And so drivers hit the motorbike operator."

There are ways for motorcycle riders to reduce their risk, though. Consistently wearing a DOT-approved helmet is the first safety measure all bikers can and should take, and cuts the chance of fatal injury by more than a third. Fortunately, helmet use has jumped from less than half of riders in 2005 to almost 75% in 2023, according to the National Safety Council. In 2017 alone, helmets saved 1,872 lives, and the NHTSA estimates that 749 more people would have survived if all riders wore helmets. That said, even with helmets and protective riding gear, motorcyclists are still vulnerable with no seatbelts or protective metal shell around them. Sometimes all it takes is one big pothole, some loose grass clippings, or a poorly timed lane change to reveal the dangers of riding a motorcycle.

