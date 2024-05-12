A Simple Explanation As To Why Motorcycles Don't Have Seatbelts

Motorcycles are a fast, maneuverable mode of transportation. In most states, riders can split the lane, driving between cars on the highway and zipping through traffic. It's a freeing experience that one can't get in a sedan. However, that freedom comes with some heightened safety risks. When a car gets into an accident, the passengers are typically protected by the seatbelt (and the shell of the vehicle). Motorcyclists don't receive the same safety precaution.

With all that lane-splitting combined with how easy it is for drivers to forget about motorcyclists or not see them in their blindspots, you would think that motorcycles would be engineered with every safety device possible. Yet, when looking for one of the safest motorcycles to ride, seatbelts are not even a part of the equation. You might think to yourself, "Well, cars didn't always have seatbelts. Maybe one day motorcycles will get them." But the reality is, no, they won't. That's because the environment of an enclosed vehicle, like a car or truck, is drastically different from a motorcycle. While you don't want your body to be ejected from a car in the middle of a collision, that's exactly what you want when on a motorcycle.