5 Reasons To Stop Using Android's SMS Messaging (And What To Use Instead)

The biggest reason to stop using SMS is that, frankly, it's a lesser system compared to any other modern messaging option. It can only support up to 160 characters, so messages longer than that need to be chopped up into chunks. SMS also only supports text. You cannot send any sort of media, not even audio messages or simple GIFs. There's no encryption to speak of, no delivery or read receipts, no typing indicators, no message reactions, no threaded replies, no message editing or deleting, no online indicators, nothing. The only benefit SMS has over the competition is that it works data-free via your cellular network. These days, though, that's not a selling point when the cheapest unlimited data phone plan can be had for as little as $25.

If you primarily use SMS for communication, it's time to join the modern messaging party. Third-party messaging apps (WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal) are amazing. They support all of the things mentioned above that SMS does not, and then some. Many messaging apps can do audio and video calls, view-once photos, disappearing messages, message translation, voice message transcripts, and an ever-growing list of things you won't ever see on SMS.

We get it, you're used to your texting app and you refuse to download a third-party messenger. Even still, there are options. If you can't send pictures through text messages, then simply changing to the younger brother of SMS, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) in the settings will be better than nothing. MMS is not the ideal, but it supports a larger 1,600-character limit per message, as well as video, audio, and delivery receipts. Rich Communication Service protocol is still better. Switch from SMS to RCS on Android to get no character limit, typing indicators, read receipts, location, and message encryption.