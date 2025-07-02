How To Switch From SMS To RCS On Your Android Phone, Explained

The modern phone is designed to handle much more than voice calling. Texting has become a mainstay for its convenience and the ability to manage non-urgent conversations with ease. Some of the best Android messenger apps include Telegram and WhatsApp — but the default messaging app on your phone may have received a massive upgrade without you realizing it.

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, brings improvements to traditional SMS and MMS conversations — in several aspects. It's faster, more secure, and lets you share high-resolution media files, thanks to its reliance on mobile data or Wi-Fi instead of transmitting texts through a traditional cellular network. Chats that rely on the RCS protocol also benefit from tidbits such as typing indicators, read receipts, message reactions, and more. This essentially turns the experience of texting with the default SMS app on your phone into using something the likes of WhatsApp or iMessage.

RCS has been around for a while, but the availability of service still depends on your carrier. As long as your carrier supports the new protocol, and you own a relatively modern smartphone, you should be able to flick a switch and move over from SMS to RCS chats. Support for RCS on iPhone is also here with major carriers in the U.S., bridging the gap between Android and iOS texters even further.