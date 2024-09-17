How To View Your Android Text Messages On PC

Other than snapping selfies and mindlessly scrolling on social media, one thing you mainly do on your phone is texting. It is, after all, among the easiest ways to communicate, especially when you're not connected to the internet. The downside of chatting via texts, though, is that your messages are usually limited to your device. This can be quite a hassle in instances when you'd have to access your text conversations on a computer. Perhaps you're working at your desk and don't want to constantly switch between your computer and phone. Or maybe you need to send a long text and find typing it on a small screen too inconvenient.

Advertisement

For iPhones, Apple's useful Continuity feature eliminates this dilemma and makes it possible to send and receive text messages on Macs. But what about Android phones to PCs? Fortunately, there are also workarounds to let you view your Android text conversations from your Windows computer. We'll walk you through four simple methods.