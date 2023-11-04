How To Schedule Text Messages On Your Android Phone

The Google Messages app is the iMessage for Android devices. Throughout the years, a series of significant and minor updates have been introduced to the app, making it better and easier to use. While not all of these updates have met with resounding success, Google Messages remains the go-to messaging app for Android users. Among the notable updates was the ability to schedule text messages. Picture this: you are a manager at work, and you have made it a habit to send a "Good morning" text to your team.

But, you're only human, and mornings can be a blur. That is where the scheduling feature proves useful. You can set up your daily "Good morning" message to go out automatically at a specific hour in the morning to all your team members. Plus, if you are the forgetful type, and you've got an important message to send in a couple of days. Instead of relying on your memory, schedule it ahead of time. This feature isn't limited to individuals; it also offers immense value to businesses and companies to automate their marketing and customer outreach.