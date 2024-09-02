How To Print Text Messages From Your Android Phone

Every time you need to talk to someone these days, you either use an instant messaging app or hop on your favorite social media platform. And why not? Not only are they convenient, but they also connect you almost immediately to the other person (or at the very least, let you know whether they've read your message).

Advertisement

However, despite this accessibility, there's still a time and place for SMS. Some people still opt to text instead of chat, primarily because it requires no internet connection, everyone has a text app built into their devices, and mobile plans typically have unlimited SMS use. Default text apps on Android (like Google Messages) even come with features similar to popular internet-based messaging apps — think voice messages, media support, and GIFs. This means you won't be missing out on much by using traditional texting. One functionality you won't see in Android text apps, though, is the print feature — you can't simply open a conversation and print it right from the text app. So then, what do you do if you need a physical copy of your text thread? Fortunately, on Android, there are several workarounds you can try instead.

Advertisement