Why You Can't Send Pictures Through Text Messages On Android (And How To Fix It)

If you're not connected to the internet, you won't be able to text photos to your contacts on Android. While that may feel like that's stating the obvious, there are times when you might not realize your phone has lost its connection. Things like weak signal strength, limited data, or a poor Wi-Fi connection can put a pause on your phone's ability to send pictures via text.

If you don't have a stable internet connection, you'll have trouble sending and receiving photos through text. You can check your phone's connection to Wi-Fi and your cellular network in the upper right-hand corner of your phone. If you notice that the icons show a weak connection or no connection, that could be why your photos aren't sending. You can try moving to an area with stronger reception, reconnecting to Wi-Fi or your mobile network, toggling airplane mode on and off, or restarting your phone to get things working again.

It's also important to note that Android uses two messaging systems for sending pictures: MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) and the more advanced RCS (Rich Communication Services). You won't be able to text pictures if you haven't enabled one of these features on your phone. You'll also need to stay within the file size limit for MMS texts, which is 300 KB. Your mobile data must also be turned on to send MMS messages. You can send higher-quality images over Wi-Fi with RCS, but you and the person you're messaging must have RCS enabled on your phones, and it must be supported by both of your wireless carriers.

