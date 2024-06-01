Why You Can't Send Text Messages On Your Android Phone (And Possible Fixes To Try)

When you're having problems sending text messages on your Android phone, there's often a simple explanation for what's going wrong. An outdated Google Messages App, SIM card issues, or unknowingly having another app set as your default messaging app are some of the most common problems. Before moving on to more complicated fixes, check to see if one of these things is keeping you from sending messages.

An outdated Google Messages app can cause compatibility issues that prevent you from sending text messages. You can solve this problem by updating to the latest version of the app in the Google Play Store.

Open Google Play Store. Search for Google Messages. Tap update to install the latest version of the app.

SIM cards can also cause problems when it comes time to send a text message. You'll have this problem if you haven't inserted it correctly or if your phone doesn't recognize it for some reason because the SIM card won't be able to connect to the cellular network to send and receive messages. You can solve this problem by making sure your SIM card is inserted correctly and restarting your phone.

Turn off your phone. Remove the SIM card. Reinsert the SIM card and make sure it's aligned correctly. Turn your phone back on.

If this doesn't work, there are a few other things you can do to troubleshoot your SIM card not working. Another common reason for not being able to send text messages is having the wrong apps set as your default messaging app. If you run into this issue, setting Google Messages as your default messaging app should solve the problem.