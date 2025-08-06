6 Ways To Keep Your iPad Battery From Draining So Fast

Yeah, yeah, it sounds like we're going back already on the very first thing we said: not making your iPad unenjoyable to use. However, this tip is for people who use the iPad in a limited capacity every day (for a couple of hours at most) and then set it down until the next day — not for an iPad getting heavy daily mileage. People who use their iPad as a Netflix machine, this is probably for you. It improves the standby duration mentioned earlier. I've personally ensured my iPad only loses a couple of percentage points of battery a day by doing this.

Airplane Mode can be enabled from the control center. It's a one-touch solution for turning off Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth — all battery-draining connectivity features. Just be aware this will cause features like Find My not to work. Low Power Mode, aside from reducing the screen's refresh rate and brightness, will limit background activities (like push notifications) to save battery. If you're really dedicated, you can use this trick to keep your iPad in low power mode all the time using Shortcuts. If you're not going to use your iPad for a week or longer, just turn it off.

Naturally, this means that every time you disable Airplane Mode and Low Power Mode, your iPad will have to catch up on everything it missed. My iPad quietly retrieves all its notifications in about a minute or two while I'm getting to work. Some apps (like note-taking apps) may need to be opened to update, but that's likely not an issue if you use your iPad so rarely.