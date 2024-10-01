How Long Does An iPad Last? (And Tips To Extend Its Lifespan)

Apple introduced the first 9.7-inch iPad in January 2010 as an intermediary device between the Mac and the iPhone. While there was a time when iPads were used just to quieten children throwing tantrums by playing nursery rhymes on YouTube Kids, that time is long gone.

Fast forward to today, and iPads have transformed into more than just a bigger version of an iPhone. From helping students worldwide go paperless and avoid having to carry around bulky backpacks to becoming a replacement for MacBooks, the iPad has come a long way — the latest iPads are powered by the same Apple silicon chips that power Macs.

Depending on the model and configuration you're considering, an iPad can land on the higher end of the price spectrum. This might make you wonder — does the high cost guarantee durability? How many years can you go before needing to buy a new one? There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to how long iPads typically last. A lot of the durability answers depend on which iPad you have, how you treat it, how often you use it, the type of work you do on it, and frequently, a little bit of luck.

So, whether you're getting an iPad for your child's birthday or are wondering if your current iPad will endure through your degree, let's take a look at how long iPads typically last and what you can do to make sure it reaches its full potential.