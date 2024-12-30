This Trick Lets You Keep Your iPhone In Low Power Mode All The Time

When you're on the go and concerned about your iPhone's battery running low, enabling Low Power Mode can be helpful. This handy feature temporarily reduces power consumption by disabling non-essential processes like iCloud sync, background app refresh, and visual effects, and even dims your screen. While enabling Low Power Mode is straightforward, it comes with a frustrating limitation: it automatically turns off when your battery level reaches 80% after charging, requiring you to manually turn it back on.

Advertisement

This can be a hassle, especially when you rely on your iPhone throughout the day for work, travel, or entertainment and want to make your battery last as long as possible. Fortunately, Apple's Shortcuts app offers a simple solution to this problem. With it, you can create an automation that automatically re-enables Low Power Mode whenever it is turned off, saving you the trouble of doing it manually.

Whether you're traveling, working long hours, or simply want a more hands-off approach to managing your phone's battery, this trick has you covered. We'll guide you through the steps to set up the automation so you can keep your iPhone in Low Power Mode permanently.