Every Land Rover Model, Ranked By Cargo Space
Land Rover has always prided itself on producing SUVs that are built for off-road use. Indeed, the company has yet to come out with a pavement princess to date, because even its luxurious Range Rover SUVs are better off-road than one might think. The reliability of these models may be called into question, but even then, there have been several reliable Land Rover engines over the years. And with 94,994 units sold in the U.S. in 2024 (across the entire JLR group, consisting of Land Rover, Range Rover, and Jaguar), there can be little doubt that Land Rovers are very popular choices among the American public for SUVs, thanks to their premium, upmarket feel, performance, both on-road and off-road, and of course, practicality.
And speaking of practicality, anyone who has a need for a large-ish five or seven-seater SUV will undoubtedly also want as much storage space as possible. For buyers with this profile, the good news is that many Land Rover models have acceptable cargo capacities. However, some models can be misleading. Buyers might assume a large vehicle will have more than enough for their needs, and end up with barely enough room for a cabin baggage suitcase. For instance, one model on our list is 195 inches long, but has only 9 cubic feet of storage space. Here are all the Land Rover models for sale in America in 2025, ranked by cargo capacity.
Range Rover Long Wheelbase 7/ 5 seats -- 8.7/ 40.9 cubic feet
First up, we have the biggest of the bunch: the 2025 Land Rover Range Rover Long Wheelbase. It is available in either a five-seat or a seven-seat configuration. In five-seat spec, the cargo space behind the second row is a generous 40.9 cubic feet in total, a number increasing to 92.8 cubic feet with the second row folded down. For the seven-seat configuration, the figures are far worse, at least when the third row is up, coming in at 8.7 cubic feet of space. Knock down the last row, and this number becomes 43.1 cubic feet. With the second row folded, buyers get 92.9 cubic feet, which is actually a little bit more than the SWB model.
Engine options start from a 395 hp and 406 lb-ft inline-six unit and go all the way up to a 4.4-liter V8 that makes 607 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque -– now that's a statement. As expected, the 2025 Range Rover LWB will carry a premium price tag, beginning at $114,900 for the entry-level P400 SE trim, and going all the way to $234,000 for the most expensive P615 SV trim. There are three other trims in between, which are the $138,400 P530 SE, the $169,400 P530 Autobiography 7-seat, and the $170,900 P530 Autobiography 5-seat, which is more expensive than the seven-seaters. All trims carry a $2,150 destination fee.
Discovery 3 Row -- 9.1 cubic feet
The Discovery is different from its sibling, the Discovery Sport, which we will cover later on in this article. For starters, the 2025 Discovery is a three-row SUV capable of seating up to seven passengers, and the Discovery Sport is a two-row SUV that can only seat up to five people. The difference in length is substantial – 195 inches for the Discovery versus 180 inches for the Sport – meaning that the three-row Discovery is more than a foot longer than the Sport version. However, the three-row has one-third the cargo space of the Sport, coming in at just 9.1 cubic feet with the third row upright, and 45 cubic feet with the last row folded.
Fold down the second row of seats, and the cargo space becomes even more usable, with 74.3 cubic feet of acreage available — which is still not on par for the segment. The main competitor to the Discovery, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, has 17.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the last row, and 84.6 cubic feet with the second row down.
The Discovery comes in four trims, which are the entry-level $60,200 P300S, $64,200 P300 Dynamic SE, $70,000 P360 Dynamic SE, and $79,800 P360 Metropolitan Edition, all carrying a $1,850 destination fee. The standard engine is a 2-liter inline-four unit that produces 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, with the P360 trims getting a more powerful 3.0-liter inline-six that makes 355 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.
Defender P130 7/ 8/ 5 seat - 14.8/ 15.3/ 35.8 cubic feet
The last of the Defenders is the 2025 Land Rover Defender 130. Similar to the 110, it comes with two main passenger seating configurations: an eight-seat and a seven-seat version. The eight-seat version is standard, with bench seats in the second and third rows, but if the optional captain's chairs are equipped in the second row, the total passenger capacity drops to seven. Behind the third row, the eight-seat version has 15.3 cubic feet of space, which increases to 43.7 cubic feet with the third row folded down. The seven-seat version has slightly less space, coming in at 14.8 cubic feet with the third row up.
However, the 5+2 seat configuration, as Land Rover calls it, is a fair bit better in terms of cargo space with the third row folded, coming in at 48.8. While that might not sound like much, this effectively means that the 5+2 Defender 130 has about 12% more usable space than the eight-seat Defender 130 — which could be a big difference. There's also an $85,500 trim called the 130 Outbound, which removes the third row entirely, making it a five-seater. As a result, the five-seater 130 Outbound has a massive 35.8 cubic feet of cargo space — more than enough for anyone's needs. Base MSRP pricing for the Defender 130 starts at $69,700 for the inline-six, as there is no I-4 option, and climbs to $118,900 for the V8. In addition, every Defender model has a destination charge of $1,850.
Defender 90 -- 15.6 cubic feet
There are three main variants of the Defender on sale today. There's the 90, which is the two-door short-wheelbase model. Then we have the 110, which is a four-door, five-seat configuration, though seven seats are an option. And lastly, there's the 130, which has eight seats as standard, and captain's chairs in the second row as an option, meaning that it is available as an eight-seat or a seven-seat model. These modern Defenders share the nameplate with now-extinct-and-expensive classic Defenders of old, but are very different beasts. Newer Defenders rarely leave the pavement, even if they are fairly capable in that respect.
That is why these days, the 2025 Defender is seen more as a luxury-practical family SUV similar to a Yukon or Escalade. And a big part of practicality is cargo space, where the 90 does pretty well with its 15.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats. Fold those seats down, and the space increases to 58.3 cubic feet, which is more than enough for most people's needs. Pricing for the 2025 Defender 90 starts at $56,900 for the entry-level model, though Land Rover's website only lists the $114,400 top trim model for now. The base engine is a 296-hp, 295-lb-ft inline-four, but there are also options for a 395-hp, 406-lb-ft inline-six or a V8 producing 518 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. It's a pretty neat city runabout that can hold its own off-road.
Range Rover Evoque -- 22 cubic feet
Range Rovers, which are mostly designed and manufactured in Solihull, have always been the upmarket SUV for discerning buyers. In our review of the 2024 Range Rover Evoque, we called it a luxury off-roader with compromises, and little has changed for the 2025 model. It is still uber-luxurious and good-looking, the base engine remains underpowered, and the cargo space is still disappointing. With the rear seats upright, there is 22 cubic feet of cargo room, which climbs to 51 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down. The Evoque has space for up to five people, and we should point out that rear headroom is not the best, coming in at 38.3 inches– a single inch more than a 2025 Honda Accord.
Like the Discovery Sport with which it shares the PTA platform, the Evoque only comes in two trims. These are the Core S and the Dynamic S, with both variants being AWD versions. Both trims also share the same engine that is carried over from the Discovery Sport, which is a 2.0-liter inline-four turbocharged unit making 246 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque. Pricing for the 2025 Range Rover Evoque begins at $49,900 ($1,275 destination) for the entry-level Core S AWD, and goes up to $54,900 for the Dynamic S AWD. Standard features include adaptive cruise control, heated and power mirrors, keyless entry and start, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and auto-leveling LED headlamps, among others.
Range Rover Velar -- 30.9 cubic feet
The 2025 Range Rover Velar is another sporty-looking luxury SUV that turns heads wherever it goes. It can seat up to five passengers across two rows of seating, and has pretty decent dimensions for a vehicle that is only 188.9 inches long. For starters, the front headroom is 38.1 inches, the rear headroom is 38 inches, and the rear legroom is 37.1 inches. In addition, the Velar has a cargo capacity of 30.9 cubic feet, which is both manageable for day-to-day use and respectable given its size. With the second row of seats folded, the available cargo space goes up to 62.7 cubic feet.
It is available in a total of four trims and two engine options. The standard powerplant is a 2.0-liter inline-four unit that produces 247 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, with the option to get a 3.0-liter inline-six engine that churns out 394 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. A number of creature comforts are standard on the model, such as a backup rear camera, adaptive cruise control, fully automatic headlights, and an electronically dimming rearview mirror. Further features include heated mirrors and steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, rear-parking assist, a garage door opener, keyless entry and start, a remotely operable power liftgate, a panoramic sun and moonroof, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring systems standard across the board. Pricing begins at $61,500 ($1,375 destination) for the I-4 and $70,600 for the I-6 engine.
Range Rover Sport -- 31.9 cubic feet
The 2025 Range Rover Sport has always been the interesting one out of the lineup — it's not exactly the most spacious, it's not the best of the four Rangies off-road, and it isn't as sporty as, say, a Porsche Cayenne — but it still sells like pancakes. And when we say it sells, we mean a million units worldwide, of which about 309,000 were sold in North America, and about 280,000 units sold in the U.S. — and that was 4 years ago. Probably because it is a great blend of all sportiness and practicality, but that's a discussion for another day.
In terms of cargo space, the 2025 Range Rover Sport has 31.9 cubic feet of it, a number that rises to 53 cubic feet with the back row folded down. It's also pretty spacious for a five-seater vehicle, with 38.8 inches of front headroom, 39 inches of rear headroom, and 37.8 inches of legroom at the back. The 2025 RR Sport is available in a total of eight trims and six engine options. The base engine is a 3.0-liter inline-six unit that offers 355 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque, and the most powerful is a 4.4-liter V8 unit that makes 626 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, with various other versions in between. Pricing begins at $83,700 ($1,850 destination) for the smaller engine and $180,700 for the flagship.
Discovery Sport -- 32.2 cubic feet
While often thought of as the small Land Rover, the Discovery Sport is no slouch – it once pulled a 100-ton train as a publicity exercise. It is also the most accessible offering, coming in at about $49,000 for the entry-level trim, and even cheaper if buyers are willing to go used, as long as they know which things to look out for when buying a used Discovery. It's a pretty practical compact SUV, as it comes with a solid 32.2 cubic feet of cargo space with the second row upright and an acceptable 60 cubic feet with the second row folded. The trim options are much more straightforward than on the Defender, as the 2025 Discovery Sport only has two trims.
These are the S 4WD that starts at $48,900, and the Dynamic SE 4WD that has a base MSRP of $53,100 ($1,275 destination). Being Land Rover's most affordable option in 2025, there are a surprising number of features that come standard on this model. Some examples include adaptive cruise control, a parking camera, auto headlights, keyless entry, remote engine start, a power liftgate, heated steering, power side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, and a universal garage door opening mechanism. Engine choices are even easier, because Land Rover makes the choice for the buyer, as there is only one engine option. This is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four unit that makes 246 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Defender 110 5/7 seat -- 34/ 34.6 cubic feet
Next up, we have the 2025 Land Rover Defender 110. This model is available in two main configurations: a two-row, five-seat version, and a seven-seat variant that adds a third row. On the five-seat model, there is 34 cubic feet of space behind the second row (as there is no third row). On the seven-seat model, there is 10.7 cubic feet of space available, which increases to 34.6 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded. The 110 also comes with a lot more engine and trim choices than the Defender 90 that we just covered, coming in with a total of nine trims.
The standard engine on the 2025 Defender 110 is the same inline-four making 296 hp and 295 lb-ft as on the smaller model. There is also the same optional upgrade to the 395 hp, 406 lb-ft inline-six and the 518 hp, 461 lb-ft, 5.0-liter V8 as on the P90. However, there is also the option to get a version of the V8 that makes 493 hp available in a trim called the P500 X-Dynamic SE. Additionally, ultra-luxury OCTA and OCTA First Edition trims are expected to arrive later, with a special Sedona Red trim as well. The inline-four Defender 110 starts at $60,800, the I-6 starts at $68,100, and the V8 starts from $95,000, though that's for the lower 493 hp variant. The (current) top-spec 518 hp V8 starts from $113,500, along with the same $1,850 destination charge as before.
Range Rover Standard Wheelbase -- 40.7 cubic feet
The standard Range Rover is perhaps the one that has remained the most true to the original Range Rover. Today, the 2025 Range Rover comes in two main variants: a standard-wheelbase model measuring 198.9 inches, and a long-wheelbase model that is 8.1 inches longer at 207 inches. The shorter model is only available in a five-seat configuration, which gives it a very usable 40.9 cubic feet of space with the second row of seats in the upright position. Fold those seats down, and storage capacity climbs to an impressive 83.5 cubic feet.
There are six main trim levels offered on the SWB version: P400 SE, P530, P530 SE, P550-e, P550-e SE, and P615 SV. The P400 SE is most affordable, starting with a base MSRP of $107,900, and the most expensive SWB version is the P615 SV, which has a base MSRP of $209,000 ($2,150 destination). Engine options include a 3.0-liter inline-six unit that makes 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque as standard, with the most powerful offering being a 4.4-liter V8 that turns out 607 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. Despite being a luxury SUV, the Range Rover SWB is actually one of the most capable SUVs off the beaten path — certainly one of the best luxury-oriented ones, and this fact is well-documented. It's actually what made the Range Rover with the Rover V8 popular in the first place.