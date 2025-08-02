Every Land Rover Model, Ranked By Cargo Space

Land Rover has always prided itself on producing SUVs that are built for off-road use. Indeed, the company has yet to come out with a pavement princess to date, because even its luxurious Range Rover SUVs are better off-road than one might think. The reliability of these models may be called into question, but even then, there have been several reliable Land Rover engines over the years. And with 94,994 units sold in the U.S. in 2024 (across the entire JLR group, consisting of Land Rover, Range Rover, and Jaguar), there can be little doubt that Land Rovers are very popular choices among the American public for SUVs, thanks to their premium, upmarket feel, performance, both on-road and off-road, and of course, practicality.

And speaking of practicality, anyone who has a need for a large-ish five or seven-seater SUV will undoubtedly also want as much storage space as possible. For buyers with this profile, the good news is that many Land Rover models have acceptable cargo capacities. However, some models can be misleading. Buyers might assume a large vehicle will have more than enough for their needs, and end up with barely enough room for a cabin baggage suitcase. For instance, one model on our list is 195 inches long, but has only 9 cubic feet of storage space. Here are all the Land Rover models for sale in America in 2025, ranked by cargo capacity.