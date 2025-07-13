5 Car Brands Owned By Tata Motors

Tata Motors may not be a name that comes to mind when you think of car brands, but the Indian company ranks as one of the biggest names in the space. It sits in the top 20 of carmakers based on market capitalization, with its nearly $30 billion market cap placing it among more recognizable names such as Stellantis, Hyundai, and Kia.

Like Stellantis, Tata Motors has several other automakers under its wing. It builds its own EV and gasoline vehicles under the Tata Motors brand, although you likely won't have seen any of these if you live in America. But you've probably noticed — and desired — more than a few vehicles from those other brands under the Tata Motors umbrella. Which ones? Well, the 2025 Range Rover Sport PHEV we reviewed recently is one, as is the dearly departed Jaguar F-Type.

Yes, Tata Motors owns Range Rover and Jaguar, plus a few other brands besides. But it's worth noting that Tata Motors itself is also just a cog in the greater Tata Group conglomerate, which has its fingers in many pies. Tata Power, for example, contributes nearly 15,000 megawatts to the Indian power grid, while Tata Consumer Products is behind some names you may see on supermarket shelves, including Tetley tea and Eight O'Clock coffee.