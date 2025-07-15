Yes, A Land Rover Can Really Pull A Train (Even One That Weighs 100 Tons)

It sounds like the start of an outlandish bar story: someone swears they saw a Land Rover towing a train. Not a toy one, either, a real 100-ton train. But this isn't urban legend or CGI magic. In a daring demonstration in 2016, Land Rover took its compact Discovery Sport SUV and hooked it up to three rail cars, sending it down a 10-kilometer track in northern Switzerland. The train weighed in at a whopping 100 metric tons, or 238,000 pounds, while the vehicle was impressively a mostly stock production model, save for a set of rail wheels bolted underneath.

While the Discovery Sport's rated towing capacity sits at a modest 4,409 pounds, just over two tons, this stunt had it dragging more than 50 times that. The key players here weren't brute horsepower or supercharged mods, but smart engineering and confidence in the brand's DNA. With a 2.0-liter Ingenium turbodiesel engine putting out 180 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, and Land Rover's Terrain Response system optimizing traction, the SUV did what no one reasonably expected it could do: pull a literal train, on real tracks, without breaking a sweat.

Sure, it was a stunt — but it wasn't a one-time stroke of luck either, as Land Rover backed it up by towing 110-ton Aussie Road Train across the Outback. Clearly Land Rover wanted to show that beneath the polished cabin and compact size, the Discovery Sport still carries the same spirit that once took Series I Land Rovers across deserts and jungles, and in this case, apparently, across train tracks.