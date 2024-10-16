Who Makes Range Rovers And Where Are The Cars Built?

It wasn't until 1987 that official sales of Range Rovers began in the United States, but the models have still carved themselves a significant portion of the luxury SUV market in North America and beyond. If you're curious about the maker of Range Rovers and the different places where these powerful and pricey models are made, this one's for you.

Advertisement

The crucial difference between Range Rover and Land Rover is that the former is a vehicle line developed by the latter. The models were added to the wider Land Rover family in 1970 with the original Range Rover, designed by Charles Spencer King. King was uniquely positioned to shape the future of the line, as the nephew of the Land Rover's creators, Spencer and Maurice Wilks. The Land Rover was first unveiled at 1948's Amsterdam Motor Show, in the shape of the 4032 lb (gross), 50-55 horsepower Series I pickup, which offered 80 b-ft of torque. The first Range Rover arrived on the scene in 1970, armed with a 3.5 liter Rover V8, offering a net torque of 185 ft-lb and horsepower of 130.

By the time Tata Motors acquired the combined property, now known as Jaguar Land Rover, in 2008, it offered formidable trims like the Westminster Sports Utility, packing a 4.2 liter engine with a supercharger, 400 horsepower, and the ability to tow 7,716 lbs. They were built only in the U.K. at the time, though that would change in the brand's near future.

Advertisement