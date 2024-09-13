Land Rover Vs. Range Rover: Is There A Difference?

Land Rover is the overall brand of luxury vehicles that encompasses several different vehicle lines. There's no such thing as a singular Land Rover vehicle, because there are a variety of different vehicle models under its umbrella with their own categorization. It's the same as it is with most automotive brands like Honda, Ford, or Toyota; these brands may have individual vehicle lines under banners like Prologue or Mustang, but calling those vehicles a Honda or a Ford is technically only half correct.

Land Rover has three major vehicle lines under its banner: the Defender, the Discovery, and the Range Rover. The Defender 130, 110, 90, and Octa are heavy-duty, large-bodied vehicles for adventurous drivers. The Discovery and Discovery Sport are more straightforward family SUVs with enough space to comfortably seat up to seven on a long-haul highway trip.

As for the Range Rover line, we'll get into that in detail in a moment, but the short version is that they're luxurious SUVs that have become synonymous with Land Rover's overall level of quality, hence the naming confusion. Any one of these lines could be what comes up if you ask at a dealership for a Land Rover, so it's handy to actually know the difference.

