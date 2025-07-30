Here's Every Military Helicopter Sikorsky Makes

Every so often, a vehicle comes along that becomes the example most minds jump to when they hear certain terms. For instance, many people think of the Boeing 747, also known as "The Queen of the Skies," the quintessential passenger jet. The same can be said for Sikorsky's premier product, the legendary UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

Whereas many helicopters (and military aircraft in general) are built with specific missions in mind, the Black Hawk is designed for versatility. You name a task, and a Black Hawk helicopter is likely a good candidate to pull it off. From search-and-rescue to reconnaissance to resupply to assault, the Black Hawk can do it all. Well, almost.

While the UH-60 Black Hawk can perform a wide variety of tasks, Sikorsky produces a catalog's worth of variant models. Some are as straightforward as a punch to the face, like the Armed Black Hawk – a Black Hawk helicopter carrying a small arsenal's worth of weapons and ammo. Others focus on specific traits and work on new components to transform into a completely different helicopter. The HH-60G Pave Hawk is one such chopper, as it takes the Black Hawk and turns it into a personnel recovery beast using the titular PAVE electronic system. While some Black Hawk variants have been retired, the Black Hawk family as a whole is alive and kicking.