The US Navy Is Replacing Its MH-60 Seahawks With These Army Military Choppers

In 2013, Bell Helicopter teamed up with Lockheed Martin to unveil its newest aircraft under development, the V-280 Valor. Four years later, it took to the air, and in 2022, the U.S. Army decided to use the V-280 as its new Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (LRAA) program, which would replace the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. This was big news, as the V-280 represents the next generation of military vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) helicopters.

Currently, the Army uses the V-22 Osprey, which has several notable strengths and weaknesses. The V-280's design intends to use the lessons learned from the V-22 by creating something new for modern military operations. The U.S. Army's helicopter fleet is rather large, but it's not the only service to use choppers. The Navy has been using the Sikorsky MH-60 Seahawk, a variant of the UH-60 designed specifically for naval use, since it was first introduced in 1984. The service operates 270 MH-60Rs and 256 MH-60Ss, so it's a workhorse helicopter.

The MH-60 family of systems is nearing the end of its lifecycle, and the service is eyeing the Army's new toy as a viable replacement. In April 2005, the Navy made that decision, but it's not as simple as placing an order with Bell; Navy helicopters must operate in entirely different environments than Army choppers, so the Navy will work with the contractor to develop something specific for the service while piggybacking on the work the Army has done thus far.

