Yes, Self-Flying Helicopters Exist - Here's How They Work

It may be hard to believe, but self-flying military helicopters already exist and are undergoing real-world testing. We're not talking about theoretical concepts or something exciting happening in the near future, as major aerospace players have flown helicopters without anyone at the controls. For example, Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky division showed a Black Hawk taking off, maneuvering an environment filled with obstacles, and even landing all by itself. Making it possible are its advanced sensors, artificial intelligence, and flight systems that can deal with everything from normal route planning to tricky emergency situations.

These autonomous rotorcraft are predominantly under the control of defense contractors and research programs for now. Still, they offer a compelling look at where both military and civilian aviation might be heading over the next decade. The results of these tests extend beyond military use into emergency medical services, search and rescue operations, and commercial cargo delivery. These systems could operate in dangerous conditions where human pilots face unacceptable risks, while maintaining the operational safety and reliability needed for critical missions.