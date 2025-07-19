The World's Strongest Heavy Lift Helicopter Can Carry A Staggering Amount Of Weight

An important aviation milestone was made in 1939 when the Sikorsky VS-300 made its maiden flight, becoming the first successful operational helicopter. It soon introduced the world to a new form of aerial transportation, a vehicle that was capable of vertical takeoff and landing. More than eighty years later, helicopters have evolved into highly sophisticated aircraft with powerful, efficient engines and avionics, capable of deployment in a diverse range of industries, including civilian and military applications. Considered versatile workhorses due to its cargo and lifting capacity and ability to go where fixed aircraft cannot, the Mil Mi-26 takes heavy transport capability to the extreme with its 44,000 lbs lift capacity.

The key to the massive lifting capacity of the Mil Mi-26 is its dual turboshaft Lotarev D-136 engines that generate 11,094 shaft horsepower each. These power the advanced 104.98-foot-long, eight-blade rotor system made from a composite of aluminum and titanium. Together, the engines and rotor give the Mil Mi-26 an impressive maximum takeoff weight capacity of 123,458 pounds, and can carry that weight for a range of nearly 500 miles.

Work on the Mil Mi-26 began in the Soviet Union during the 1970s, where it was built to replace the older Mil Mi-6 and the failed Mil V-12 concept as a military troop and equipment transport helicopter. First flown on December 14, 1977, it subsequently entered service for the Soviet military and also for commercial use in 1983. Given the NATO codename Halo, the Mil Mi-26 is huge and is one of the strangest-looking military helicopters, measuring over 110 feet long and 26.7 feet high, and to accommodate large cargo, its interior hold is 10.49 feet wide, 10.33 feet high, and nearly 50 feet long.