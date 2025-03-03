Black Hawk Top Speed: How Fast Is The Military Helicopter?

The Black Hawk is a family of utility helicopters made by Sikorsky, a company owned by Lockheed Martin. One of the mainstays of the U.S. Army, it is extensively used by the U.S. military as a medium-lift utility transport helicopter as well as an air assault aircraft.

With more than 5,000 helicopters built and delivered since its 1979 inception, the Black Hawk has proven its mettle as a reliable workhorse. The U.S. Army has a fleet of over 2,100 Black Hawk helicopters. Other militaries that operate Black Hawk Helicopters include the Australian military, the South Korean Armed Forces, the Japanese military, and the Colombian Armed Forces.

The helicopter is named after Black Hawk, a Native American war leader, continuing the U.S. Army's tradition of naming helicopters after significant Native American figures — other examples include the Apache and Chinook.

Today, the Black Hawk exists in several variants, the most notable being the UH-60 Black Hawk and the S-70 Black Hawk. While they have different designations, the key distinction is their purpose. While the UH-60 series is tailored specifically for military use, the S-70 serves as the commercial variant, catering to civilian and international military customers.

Despite these variations, all Black Hawk helicopters share a platform, utilizing the same engines, rotors, stabilizers, and controls. As a result, their top speed and maximum cruise speed are near-identical, ranging between 140 knots and 163 knots, depending on the variants.