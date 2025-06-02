The Oldest Helicopters The U.S. Military Still Uses, Ranked By Year Introduced

War. War never changes. Except when it does. Armies across the globe frequently adopt innovative technologies to stay ahead of the curve and gain the advantage over enemies. Sometimes technologies were created just for the military, other times existing tech is adopted to transform a military. But sometimes, even the military abides by the classic rule: if it ain't broke, don't to fix it.

Helicopters have been a part of the U.S. military since the early 1940s. The Sikorsky R-4B Hoverfly was the first one to serve the U.S. Air Force and also the world's first production helicopter. While it wasn't used for very long, subsequent designs proved so successful that different branches of the U.S. military relied on them for way longer than you might expect. For instance, the Bell AH-1 Cobra was the oldest attack helicopter in the U.S. military, introduced in 1967 and staying in production until 2019. However, even with that impressive service record, it isn't the oldest helicopter in the armed forces. Plenty of downright ancient helicopters are still in use, and if the top brass has anything to say about it, many may still have a good decade or so of duty left.

Here are 10 of the oldest helicopters still in use by the U.S. military.