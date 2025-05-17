What's The Oldest Attack Helicopter In The US Military? (And How Did It Stay In Service For So Long?)

The oldest attack helicopter ever fielded by the U.S. military is also the first attack helicopter: The Bell AH-1 Cobra, which first entered service in 1967. Born out of the Vietnam War, the AH-1 was designed as a direct response to the need for a fast, maneuverable helicopter that could deliver suppressive fire while escorting troop transports like the UH-1 Huey. The Cobra filled that role with a slim fuselage, tandem seating, and a powerful chin-mounted gun turret. Over time, it gained TOW anti-tank missiles and advanced targeting systems.

Though officially retired by the U.S. Army from active service in 1999 (and the reserves in 2001), the AH-1 series remained in production until 2019 and continues to serve in allied militaries, including Japan and Turkey. The U.S. Marine Corps also kept upgraded variants like the AH-1W SuperCobra and AH-1Z Viper flying for decades, with the latter still active today.

Even the U.S. Forest Service used demilitarized Cobras for wildfire monitoring until 2021. That longevity places the Cobra ahead of newer platforms like the Apache in terms of continuous lineage. Despite being overshadowed by the UH-1 in cultural memory, the AH-1 set the template for all modern attack helicopters.