What Is The Largest Military Helicopter In The World And How Many Soldiers Can It Carry?

World War II saw the development of helicopters, but they truly came into focus during the Korean War. That conflict saw the widespread use of helicopters for medevac operations and more. The Vietnam War only expanded this trend, and other nations around the world have also poured a great deal of resources into creating effective military helicopters. Some of the choppers used around the world are quite small, but there are also some huge ones.

The United States' largest helicopter, which can carry up to 32 passengers, is the CH-53K King Stallion. That's a big bird, and the helicopter has proven itself in various military operations since its introduction. While massive, the King Stallion isn't the largest helicopter in the world — it's merely the largest the U.S. has in its inventory. The Soviet Union significantly one-upped the United States with the largest helicopter ever produced, the Mil Mi-26. It is the largest helicopter to go into production anywhere in the world, with more than 300 built as of 2016.

In terms of carrying capacity, the Mi-26 has no equal. While the King Stallion can carry an impressive 32 passengers, it pales in comparison to its Russian counterpart. The Mi-26 can carry up to 90 light combat troops alongside its crew of four personnel. Additionally, instead of carrying soldiers or up to 60 medical litters and patients, the Mi-26 can carry two armored military vehicles in its large cargo hold. These military helicopters are also used by civilians, but for the most part, they transport more than a platoon's worth of combat power in a single mission.

