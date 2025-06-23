Who Makes Black Hawk Helicopters For The Military & Where Are They Built?
Few aircraft command the same level of recognition and symbolism as the Black Hawk helicopter. In the U.S., it stands as a cornerstone of modern military operations, with a reputation forged from decades of active service and countless missions. From rapid troop deployments in hot combat zones to critical logistical support and medical evacuation, the Black Hawk's versatility has made it an indispensable asset for U.S. military units and its allies.
The iconic Black Hawk helicopter is currently manufactured by Sikorsky Aviation. The company was established over a century ago by Igor Sikorsky. Born in 1889 in modern-day Kyiv, Igor migrated to the U.S. in 1919 and founded the Sikorsky Aero Engineering Corporation in 1923. The company's name was changed to Sikorsky Aviation in 1928. The company was responsible for the R-4 helicopter, the world's first production helicopter and the first service helicopter employed by the U.S. military.
In 2015, Sikorsky Aviation was officially acquired by Lockheed Martin from United Technologies in a deal worth $9 billion. The company's main plant and several administrative offices are currently based in Stratford, Connecticut. This is where the Black Hawk helicopter is primarily put together, sharing a Stratford assembly line with the CH-53K King Stallion cargo helicopters built for the U.S. Marine Corps.
It is worth mentioning that the Black Hawk helicopter has also been manufactured under license beyond America's borders. In South Korea, for example, a Black Hawk variant, the UH-60P, was manufactured for the Korean Army from 1991 to 1999. Another Black Hawk variant, the S-70i, is currently produced under license in Poland by Lockheed Martin-owned PZL Mielec plant.
Evolution of the Black Hawk helicopter
The Black Hawk was designed in 1972 as the successor to the UH-1 Iroquois, a helicopter famous for its extensive use during the Vietnam conflict. The first Black Hawk prototype took to the skies in October 1974. Two years later, Sikorsky Aviation won the bid to supply utility helicopters for the U.S. Army, and the first production Black Hawk variant, the UH-60A, entered service in 1979.
Powered by a pair of General Electric turboshaft engines, the UH-60A could fly at a top speed of 159 knots (183 mph). It could also carry 11 fully loaded troops for rapid deployment to the front lines. The UH-60 Black Hawk was first deployed in combat during Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada. It was also used in Panama and subsequently played a key role in one of the largest air combat assaults in U.S. Army history, during the 1991 Gulf War.
The Black Hawk helicopter has been consistently upgraded to keep pace with the demands of modern warfare and evolving mission requirements. An example is the EH-60A Black Hawk, modified to serve as an aerial electronic warfare platform. Then there's the SH-60 Seahawk, a naval version that could carry out anti-submarine warfare and other maritime missions.
In 1989, the UH-60L was introduced as an upgraded version of the UH-60A Black Hawk, with more advanced avionics, transmission, and engine. Today, Sikorsky Aviation continues to manufacture several variants of the Black Hawk at its Connecticut plant. They include the UH-60M, S-70, HH-60W, and MH-60R Seahawk, all modified and adapted to carry out a wide range of missions, military and civilian.