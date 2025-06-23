Who Makes Black Hawk Helicopters For The Military & Where Are They Built?

Few aircraft command the same level of recognition and symbolism as the Black Hawk helicopter. In the U.S., it stands as a cornerstone of modern military operations, with a reputation forged from decades of active service and countless missions. From rapid troop deployments in hot combat zones to critical logistical support and medical evacuation, the Black Hawk's versatility has made it an indispensable asset for U.S. military units and its allies.

The iconic Black Hawk helicopter is currently manufactured by Sikorsky Aviation. The company was established over a century ago by Igor Sikorsky. Born in 1889 in modern-day Kyiv, Igor migrated to the U.S. in 1919 and founded the Sikorsky Aero Engineering Corporation in 1923. The company's name was changed to Sikorsky Aviation in 1928. The company was responsible for the R-4 helicopter, the world's first production helicopter and the first service helicopter employed by the U.S. military.

Jrlphotographer/Getty

In 2015, Sikorsky Aviation was officially acquired by Lockheed Martin from United Technologies in a deal worth $9 billion. The company's main plant and several administrative offices are currently based in Stratford, Connecticut. This is where the Black Hawk helicopter is primarily put together, sharing a Stratford assembly line with the CH-53K King Stallion cargo helicopters built for the U.S. Marine Corps.

It is worth mentioning that the Black Hawk helicopter has also been manufactured under license beyond America's borders. In South Korea, for example, a Black Hawk variant, the UH-60P, was manufactured for the Korean Army from 1991 to 1999. Another Black Hawk variant, the S-70i, is currently produced under license in Poland by Lockheed Martin-owned PZL Mielec plant.