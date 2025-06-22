Here's How Old The Boeing Apache Military Helicopter Is

Between its various branches, the United States military has created some of the most iconic vehicles in history. Naturally, some models have been promising prototypes that never made it to production, while others became legends for their sheer longevity. The M4 Sherman, for instance, dominated the battlefield long after World War II. Meanwhile, up in the air, another long-lived model is the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter.

The Apache was introduced some decades after the Sherman tank, making its first flight in September 1975. It was known as the YAH-64 then and designed by Hughes Helicopter Company. It was a crucial time for the military helicopter concept more broadly, as the U.S. sought to create a more advanced machine that could make the best use of a helicopter's maneuverability and versatility to deliver tremendous firepower. The Advanced Attack Helicopter program was implemented in mid-1972 to develop something more potent than the AH-1 Cobra.

Boeing delivered the first Apache, the AH-64A, in 1984, making it a 41-year-old attack helicopter, as of this writing. On the first model's delivery to the military that year, United States Chief of Army, General John A. Wickham Jr., sang its praises, noting (via Army Aviation magazine), "The Apache significantly enhances the attack helicopter fleet with its capability to kill tanks and other armored vehicles in day, night, or bad weather. Its responsiveness, survivability, and versatility adds to our ability to win on the battlefield."