Apache Top Speed: How Fast Is The Military Helicopter?

The United States boasts a large fleet of helicopters, and the AH-64 Apache may be one of the most well-known. It is easily one of the most iconic military helicopters in history, and for good reason. The Apache has been dominating the skies since it was first introduced in the early 1980s. The modern Apache is the AH-64E, and it's the most capable and advanced attack multi-role helicopter ever fielded. The AH-64E is fully integrated into modern battlefield networks and is armed to the teeth, making Apaches a bit more impressive than something like the UH-60 Black Hawk.

While most people are aware of the AH-64's many weapon systems and its employment during various combat actions, one thing that's rarely discussed is speed. Helicopters, by their very nature, aren't especially fast vehicles. They're designed to ingress and egress an area as quickly as possible to drop off troops, supplies, and whatever else might be needed. Speed isn't the biggest factor in getting that done, but that doesn't mean the Apache isn't a fast aircraft.

Depending on its configuration and a variety of factors, the AH-64E has a top speed of around 186 mph. It manages this via two General Electric T700-701D turboshaft engines, which deliver a combined 4,000 shp to the rotor blades. That speed may not sound incredibly fast, but the Apache isn't anywhere near the fastest military helicopter based on its top speed. Still, it's no slouch, and the Apache can zip through the skies to deliver steel on target.

