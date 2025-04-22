Apache Top Speed: How Fast Is The Military Helicopter?
The United States boasts a large fleet of helicopters, and the AH-64 Apache may be one of the most well-known. It is easily one of the most iconic military helicopters in history, and for good reason. The Apache has been dominating the skies since it was first introduced in the early 1980s. The modern Apache is the AH-64E, and it's the most capable and advanced attack multi-role helicopter ever fielded. The AH-64E is fully integrated into modern battlefield networks and is armed to the teeth, making Apaches a bit more impressive than something like the UH-60 Black Hawk.
While most people are aware of the AH-64's many weapon systems and its employment during various combat actions, one thing that's rarely discussed is speed. Helicopters, by their very nature, aren't especially fast vehicles. They're designed to ingress and egress an area as quickly as possible to drop off troops, supplies, and whatever else might be needed. Speed isn't the biggest factor in getting that done, but that doesn't mean the Apache isn't a fast aircraft.
Depending on its configuration and a variety of factors, the AH-64E has a top speed of around 186 mph. It manages this via two General Electric T700-701D turboshaft engines, which deliver a combined 4,000 shp to the rotor blades. That speed may not sound incredibly fast, but the Apache isn't anywhere near the fastest military helicopter based on its top speed. Still, it's no slouch, and the Apache can zip through the skies to deliver steel on target.
How fast can Apache helicopters fly?
The AH-64 Apache has participated in multiple military campaigns since its introduction and will continue to operate well into the future. Boeing manufactures the aircraft and has a contract that currently extends to at least 2028, though the aircraft is slated to remain active well into the 2060s. Boeing is continuing with the AH-64E, as the Army decided to keep that model and advance the development of an AH-64F back in 2016.
Despite this, Boeing continues to modernize the system and has improved the radar considerably. Other improvements are in development, but it doesn't look as if the engine will be swapped out with another model just yet. As such, the AH-64E's top speed remains at 186 mph. It's possible that the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP), which is being designed for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA), could be fitted into existing and future Apaches. The Army decided to integrate the ITEP first into the UH-60 Black Hawk, so it could be a while before that changes.
The ITEP delivers 3,850 hp, which would improve the Apache's range, payload capacity, fuel efficiency, engine life, and more. It may not improve the speed all that much, as its power will likely be directed at the aforementioned areas. Boeing is also improving the aircraft's tail rotor blade and drive system, which should improve aerodynamics and speed. Once everything is installed and improved, the Apache's top speed could tick closer to 200 mph sometime in the future.