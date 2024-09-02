Black Hawk Vs. Apache: What's The Difference Between These Military Helicopters?

Every branch of the United States military has access to aerial vehicles in one form or another. The Army's specialty is helicopters, of which it uses a variety to fulfill several roles. The AH-64 Apache is one of the most iconic attack helicopters at the Army's disposal, and it is also one of the most advanced helicopters in the U.S. military's arsenal, only rivaled by the ultimate attack helicopter: the AH-1Z Viperr. The AH-64 Apache is one of the most dangerous helicopters across the world.

Advertisement

Then there's the UH-60 Black Hawk. While not nearly as lethal as the Apache due to it fulfilling more of a support role, people worldwide recognize it at first sight. Popularized from the book and movie "Black Hawk Down," the UH-60 has been in operation for 50 years, transporting soldiers to and from bases, rescuing them from combat zones, and providing additional artillery in an air assault. Both choppers couldn't be more different from each other, fulfilling opposite yet vital roles while highlighting two function of the United States Army: support and engagement.