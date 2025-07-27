5 Reasons To Stop Using Android's SMS Messaging (And What To Use Instead)

Short Message Service (SMS) has been a staple of text messaging since the flip phone, but it may be time to let it evolve. SMS was created in 1992, back when cellphones could be mistaken for bricks. Nowadays, even the minimalist phones available in 2025 are smartphones pretending to be dumb phones. Technology moves fast, and in the tech world, a 30-year-old standard is as ancient as the Egyptian pyramids. Despite this, SMS is still bizarrely common in the United States, where trillions of SMS texts are sent every day compared to a fraction of that figure in other countries.

This preference for SMS can be confusing to non-Americans, who have long since gone all-in on third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp. Even the U.S. government now tells you not to use normal calls and texts, and even intractable Apple ended the blue-bubble-green-bubble silliness by supporting Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on iPhone with Android users. If you're an Android user, it's time to let go of SMS for better alternatives — and for much better reasons than simply its age.

There are a bevy of reasons why SMS deserves to be put out to pasture with dignity, except as a legacy communication fallback for emergencies. Convenience-wise, it pales in comparison to just about every messaging option that came after it, and it's rife with security risks in our modern age, making it a favorite for hackers and scammers. Given the numerous excellent alternatives available, it's a wonder anyone uses it at all. Here are five reasons you should stop using SMS messaging.