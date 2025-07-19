14 Alternatives To Buying A New GPU When You Want A Better Frame Rate

If you're a tech enthusiast as well as a PC gamer, you might be one to chase a high frame rate even on the most GPU-intensive games on the market. After all, a higher frame rate often results in a more enjoyable gameplay and can even provide an advantage when playing competitive games. One of the simplest ways to achieve a higher frame rate when gaming is to use a better GPU, coupled with a well-optimized gaming monitor. However, a powerful new GPU is really expensive, so much to deter potential PC builders or existing users who plan to upgrade to a better graphics card. However, not all is lost.

There are numerous workarounds, hacks, and practices you can follow to achieve a higher frame rate and enjoy smoother gaming while making do with the GPU you already have. Those tricks can occasionally be annoying to work with, but they can save you hundreds and hundreds of dollars while still upgrading your gaming experience. Here are some of the most effective alternatives to buying a new GPU for better frame rates when gaming.