Are Your Games CPU Or GPU-Bound? Here's How To Check

If you're a professional gamer, you must be aware that every second and move counts in games, especially in online co-op games. If your computer is "just" fulfilling the minimum requirement of the game you're playing, you will experience a lot of stutter and lag, which may eventually cause you to lose the battles and missions in the game. In such a situation, upgrading your system is the best thing to do. But the part of the system that you need to upgrade totally depends on the game you're playing.

If you're playing a CPU-bound game, then it doesn't matter which brand of graphics card you install, whether it's one of the best from Nvidia or AMD; you won't experience any big change in the game's overall performance. In contrast, if you are playing a GPU-bound game, then it doesn't matter whether you upgrade to Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Intel Core i7-14700K; there won't be any noticeable difference in the overall performance of the game. That means it's essential to consider the game you're playing, as well as those you plan to play in the future, before upgrading your system. But exactly how can you determine whether a game is GPU- or CPU-bound? Let's find out.