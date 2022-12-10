The 12 Best Co-Op Games Of 2022

These days, video games are often thought of as a solitary activity, something you do to unwind after a long day of interacting with colleagues and customers, paying bills, and running errands. Gaming is certainly a good way to curl up on your own and escape into another world for a couple of hours (or longer, we're not judging you), but it's also a great way to spend some quality time with friends or loved ones.

For every sprawling open-world adventure there is another, more cooperative multiplayer game that will keep you and your gaming companions entertained until the last snack is munched and the last challenge completed. Gaming was always meant to be a communal endeavor. The very first video game, a version of electric tennis called "Tennis for Two," was designed to be just that: a two-player game (via APS News). Later, arcades provided a place for gamers to hang out, make friends, and drop quarters.

The epic quests and solitary wars against an army of foes might make headlines more often, but gaming need not be an entirely solitary endeavor. There is an entire world of cooperative multiplayer titles out there and they keep making more all the time. These are some of our favorites from 2022.