Until Dawn Creator's Next Teen Horror Game Takes Players To Summer Camp
Supermassive Games is back again with yet another take on the teen horror genre. The studio revealed its latest game in a new trailer on March 17, 2022. The upcoming horror game is titled "The Quarry" and will follow nine teenage camp counselors as they try to survive an "unpredictable night of horror;" the announcement trailer says.
The game will feature Supermassive's signature gameplay where every choice you make could have a resounding effect on the way the narrative plays out. "The Quarry" will also allow you to play the game with up to seven friends online, as well as a local co-op. Among other things, players will be able to choose a counselor and then control their actions throughout the rest of the game's narrative.
Supermassive has once again put together an exceptional cast, including David Arquette (famous for his role in the "Scream" franchise), as well as actors Ariel Winter, Justice Smith, Brenda Song, Lance Henriksen, and Lin Shaye.
The Quarry release date and platforms
Those excited about the release of "The Quarry" won't have to wait long, as Supermassive Games revealed the launch date alongside the game's announcement. "The Quarry" will release on June 10, 2022, and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. That means you'll have plenty of ways to jump in and enjoy everything Supermassive Games' latest title has to offer.
"The Quarry" looks to capture the '80s horror vibe perfectly based on the announcement trailer, returning the genre to the classic summer camp setting popularized by movies like "Friday the 13th." And, if Supermassive's work on previous hit "Until Dawn" and its "Dark Pictures Anthology" series are anything to go off of, this should be a real treat for horror fans.
You can preorder the game starting right now; those who do so will get access to a special Horror History Visual Filter Pack. This gives the game a complete old-school horror aesthetic by replicating indie horror, '80s horror, and the classic black-and-white horror from the early days of cinema. The game is available for $59.99 or $69.99, depending on the platform.