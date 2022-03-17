Until Dawn Creator's Next Teen Horror Game Takes Players To Summer Camp

Supermassive Games is back again with yet another take on the teen horror genre. The studio revealed its latest game in a new trailer on March 17, 2022. The upcoming horror game is titled "The Quarry" and will follow nine teenage camp counselors as they try to survive an "unpredictable night of horror;" the announcement trailer says.

The game will feature Supermassive's signature gameplay where every choice you make could have a resounding effect on the way the narrative plays out. "The Quarry" will also allow you to play the game with up to seven friends online, as well as a local co-op. Among other things, players will be able to choose a counselor and then control their actions throughout the rest of the game's narrative.

Supermassive has once again put together an exceptional cast, including David Arquette (famous for his role in the "Scream" franchise), as well as actors Ariel Winter, Justice Smith, Brenda Song, Lance Henriksen, and Lin Shaye.