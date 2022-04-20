TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Taps Original Voice Cast, Gets Summer Release Window

In a small wave of new details reported by IGN, the long-awaited "TMNT: Shredder's Revenge" finally has a release window, tentatively set for "this Summer." That's when we should expect it to arrive on the PC and all modern consoles, including the aforementioned Switch port. However, there are no more specific details on when the game will actually be released. We will most likely hear more about a specific release date in Q2 2022.

IGN was also shown 11 minutes of new gameplay footage, depicting Michelangelo and the gang kicking butt and eating pizza across the streets of New York in fully-pixelated glory. If you're wondering whether the original gang returns in full force, don't fret — IGN confirmed that all original voice actors from the 1987 TV series will be cast in "Shredder's Revenge" as well. This means Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael will all be reprised by the same actors: Cam Clarke, Townsend Coleman, Barry Gordon, and Rob Paulsen.

"TMNT: Shredder's Revenge" is not a direct sequel to any of the old arcade games, but is rather intended to be a whole new entry, standing on its own feet. However, critics are calling it a spiritual successor to those old games. Like the originals, it's slated to feature a four-player co-op mode that allows anyone to jump into the role of the titular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters and play together at any time. There has been no confirmation about whether the game will feature cross-play between consoles and PC devices.