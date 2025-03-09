5 Popular Alternatives To Amazon Luna

Way back in 2010, an interesting new startup emerged among the crowded tech landscape: OnLive, a company that would give anyone with a sufficient broadband connection access to the best and brightest PC games, regardless of how powerful their computer was or wasn't. How? By leveraging a server farm and streaming video make it so that the game was actually being run on OnLive's end, with the video streaming to the user's computer in a playable way. You needed a heck of a solid connection to avoid latency issues, but it worked, and it invented a new category: Cloud gaming (or streaming gaming if you prefer). OnLive in its original form is no more, but other streamers followed from major players, one of which is Amazon Luna.

Today, one of the advantages of modern streaming video game services like Luna is that most of them can be used on a wide variety of devices, way beyond PCs. For Luna, this includes browsers on all major computer and smartphone platforms, plus dedicated apps on Amazon Fire TV devices, Amazon Fire tablets, and smart TVs from Samsung and LG. Luna also has some nice additional perks, like certain games being available at no extra charge for Amazon Prime members without a Luna subscription. However, Luna's not the only game in town, just one of the biggest. There are several others, all with their own strengths and weaknesses. With that in mind, let's take a look at five of the most popular alternatives.

