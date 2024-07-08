Raspberry Pi 5 Vs Pi 4: How Do They Compare, And Which Is Best For Your Next Project?

When developing projects that will require portability, and connectivity, your first instinct is to grab a Raspberry Pi. And why not? This single-board computer (SBC), which has become especially popular among makers and hobbyists, not only offers various features and versatile use cases, but is also affordable, easily accessible, and designed to be as user and beginner-friendly as possible.

When picking a Raspberry Pi model for your project, it's only natural to go with the boards in the flagship line since they come with more advanced specifications and higher performance. The Raspberry Pi 5 and Pi 4, in particular, are two such SBCs that deliver exceptional capabilities. Both the Raspberry Pi 4 and the Pi 5 can run RetroPie, Ubuntu, and LibreELEC. They're also both equipped with two micro-HDMI ports for dual monitor functionality, and come with GPIO pins for your sensor-based applications. However, despite these similarities, it's also important to keep in mind that even the flagship Pi boards aren't created equal — the most recent Pi is more powerful, while the Raspberry Pi 4 is better in certain situations.

If you're torn between upgrading to the Pi 5 or sticking with the older Pi 4, let's break down their major differences and see which board is more suited for the type of project you're working on.