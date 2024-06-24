How Raspberry Pi's New AI Kit Actually Works

The Raspberry Pi AI Kit is a newly released accessory for the Raspberry Pi 5, costing almost as much as the Pi 5 at $70. True to its name, it's designed to make the single-board computer better equipped to run projects involving artificial intelligence, especially those projects using Raspberry Pi and a camera.

Two primary components make up the AI kit. First, you have an AI acceleration module, which is powered by the edge AI processor Hailo-8L. It features an inferencing performance of 13 Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS), minimal power usage, and an industry M.2 2242 form factor for easy interfacing. The AI module is responsible for running the neural networks you'll be using in your project, eliminating the strain on the Pi and making it more available for other functions.

Unfortunately, you can't connect the AI module directly to the Pi as the board doesn't have a built-in M.2 socket. That's where the second component of the kit comes in: the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+. This Hardware Attached on Top is equipped with an M.2 slot, where the AI module is inserted (the HAT+ and the module comes pre-assembled. So you won't need to attach them yourself). The HAT+ with the module is then connected to the Raspberry Pi 5 via a PCIe 2.0 cable. Also included in the AI kit are some mounting essentials (e.g., spacers, screw) to attach the HAT+ onto the Pi board and a 16mm GPIO header to make the Pi's GPIO pins accessible from the HAT+. For convenience, the HAT+ is designed to be mounted even when there's an Active Cooler fan connected to the board.