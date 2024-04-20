6 Cool Projects You Can Do With A Raspberry Pi And Camera

You're bound to have someone knock on your door now and again, whether they're a friend or the Amazon delivery guy. Unfortunately, there are times when they come when you're not home (or maybe just too comfy to get off the couch). That's exactly why you should get a video doorbell, or in this case, build one yourself.

This DIY smart doorbell from Hacker Shack makes sure you can check who's at the door without so much as moving an inch. Once the button on the doorbell is pressed, it plays a sound (like traditional doorbells do). The Pi then opens a web browser and starts a virtual meeting room using Jitsi Meet, an open-source video conferencing platform that doesn't require an account to start or join a meeting. You'll also receive an email containing the link to said meeting, allowing you to chat directly with your visitor. The call is configured with the base programming for this project to stay active for only 60 seconds, but you can always adjust this duration in the code.

Speaking of the software, it's based on Python and is pretty straightforward, with fewer than 200 lines. If you're already familiar with Python, you can easily tweak the code to add features like enhanced security or a door-opening mechanism to let guests in remotely. On the hardware front, you'll need the Raspberry Pi, a momentary push button, a USB mic, an LCD screen, a camera, and a speaker to build this project.