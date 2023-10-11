PS5 Cloud Game Streaming Arrives This Month For Some PS Plus Subscribers

Sony is finally ready to release its cloud-based game streaming facility for PlayStation 5 games on the PlayStation 5 console. Testing began in June this year, but it appears that Sony is taking a cautious approach to avoid stressing its servers. In the initial phase, the PlayStation 5 game streaming's rollout will kick off in Japan on October 17, expand to Europe on October 23, and make its way to the U.S. audience on October 30.

Game streaming will be available at 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p resolutions in both SDR and HDR visual formats, but you'll need an internet connection with a minimum 5mbps bandwidth. However, if you're eyeing streaming games at 4K, the speeds should be higher than 38 Mbps. You should also be a paying subscriber of the PlayStation Premium Plus tier, which costs $17.99 per month or $119.99 for the annual tier.

The biggest advantage of cloud streaming is that you don't have to download heavy game files locally to enjoy them, which saves both time and money on storage expansion. Sony has been offering PlayStation 4 and 3 streaming for a while now. Still, it seems that if you've got a PlayStation 5 lying around, the titles available at your disposal will be somewhat limited in the initial days.