Here's How You Can Play PC Games On Your Chromebook

If your Chromebook has beefy enough hardware, you can run games on the computer itself using the Google Play Store or Steam. ChromeOS runs Android apps through a compatibility layer, so most games available on Android devices will work on your Chromebook. More titles originally meant for console and PC continue to make their way to the Play Store, with the widely acclaimed "Disco Elysium" making its way to the platform in the near future. In some cases, games designed for touch input may not work well with a mouse and keyboard, so take things on a case-by-case basis. Some games won't even be available for ChromeOS, and you'll see a notice that those apps aren't compatible with your device when viewing them in the Play Store. Additionally, if you have converted a Windows laptop into a Chromebook using ChromeOS Flex, you cannot access the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, PC gaming mainstay Steam is also available on Chromebooks. Parent company Valve has spent years developing a robust Linux platform for Steam, culminating in its Windows alternative for gaming handhelds, SteamOS. That work benefits other Linux-based platforms too, and ChromeOS is no exception. If you have a compatible Chromebook, installing Steam is as easy as searching for it in the system launcher and clicking install.

There is a limited number of officially supported titles, but you can try to push the limits. Decade-old classics like "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" will run well on some systems, but most Chromebooks will struggle to make "Cyberpunk 2077" playable. All in all, many casual gamers will be pleasantly surprised by the ever-increasing library of games that can run directly on their Chromebooks, but don't expect console-level performance for more demanding titles.