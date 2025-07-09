As the automotive industry continues to grow and evolve, we've seen many trends come and go. One that is here to stay, whether you like it or not, is the ever-present sports utility vehicle, or SUV. The purpose of an SUV is to do it all. The ultimate daily car should be comfortable, spacious, practical, reliable, good-looking, ergonomic, fun, and the list goes on. One thing that some SUVs seem to have forgotten however, is the S. What happened to the sports aspect? Sure, it's great when you can fit the whole family plus the dog and luggage into one car, but where's the fun?

For many car enthusiasts, there's nothing more fun than a car with a good sound. There are still many loud cars out there, but the SUV segment seems to be lacking in the sonic department. A 2024 Honda Passport, for instance, can only huff out 59 decibels before its lungs reach capacity. That may not be a dealbreaker for most SUV customers, but for those who want a car with a little more sonorous spirit, there are still some out there. Here are 13 of the loudest SUVs ever made.