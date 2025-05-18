Depending on what you're looking for in a car, noise can be a good thing, or a bad thing. Some of us want a quiet commuter that won't wake up the neighbors when we head off to work in the mornings. Some of us want the chipper sports car that'll give a little purr when we stab the throttle. And of course, some of us want the howling supercar that'll notify everyone within a couple city blocks of its presence before it reaches the redline. Most cars we see everyday belong to the first group, but the handful that belong to the last are worth mentioning.

To give some context in measurements, a 2019 Toyota Corolla, the epitome of a normal car, produces a cool 69 decibels at a smooth 70 mph. That's enough for most people, but if you have some extra cash and an affinity for mischief, there are some rowdier options out there. Here are 10 of the loudest cars ever made.