Every Generation Of Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Ranked By Top Speed

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is Porsche's most powerful normally aspirated 911, as well as its most track-focused car. The 911 GT3 RS, designed as an enhancement of the 911 GT3 model, is a relatively recent development for Porsche, having been created during the company's early water-cooled era. There have been four generations of the GT3 RS, each based on a different Porsche 911 body design. In chronological order by body type number, they are the 996, the 997, the 991, and the 992. These GT3 RS models will be ranked from highest top speed to the lowest.

The letters "RS" stand for "Rennsport," which translates to "racing" in German. The usage of RS as an identifier for racing-oriented cars goes back to 1957 with the Porsche 718 RSK racing car, as well as the renowned 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. The RS versions of the Porsche 911 GT3 have continued this tradition with a series of road-legal cars that are nevertheless completely at home on the track.

First, a word about the importance of top speed. The needs of a track-focused car like the expensive Porsche 911 GT3 RS center around the generation of maximum downforce while maintaining agility during cornering. This is the opposite of the strategy that would be used to achieve the minimal drag required for achieving a land speed record. As Porsche's most highly-developed track weapon, the 911 GT3 RS' top speed, while considerable, is not its primary focus.

