What Type Of Supercharger Does A Hellcat Have And Does It Fit On A 5.7 HEMI?

The Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcat have disrupted the American muscle car market more than any other car in the past decade. They offered some of the best horsepower-per-dollar figures of any American car in 2015, with 707 horsepower on tap for a starting price of only $60,990 for the Challenger and $66,990 for the Charger. That herd of ponies was produced from a supercharged 6.2 HEMI V8, which was Chrysler's most powerful engine when the Hellcat was released. Since then, Chrysler has ramped up the Hellcat's power production with the introduction of the Redeye, Jailbreak, and Super Stock models — all of which utilize the 6.2 HEMI, just with different superchargers and tuning.

While the 6.2 HEMI has made a name for itself under the hood of multiple high-performance Chrysler vehicles, the 5.7 HEMI that came before it is just as celebrated, but not quite as powerful. The 2003-2008 5.7 HEMI was first offered in Ram work trucks before finding its way into performance cars like the Chrysler 300C, Dodge Magnum R/T, and Dodge Charger R/T. In truck form, the 5.7 HEMI made up to 345 horsepower, and in the performance sedans, it made 350 horsepower – a bit of a power deficit compared to the 807 horsepower that the 6.2 HEMI makes in the Hellcat Super Stock.

Thanks to that discrepancy in power, many 5.7 HEMI enthusiasts look for other ways to maximize power from the engine, with supercharging being one route to massive power figures. Luckily, the aftermarket has found a way to make the twin-screw superchargers available on every version of the Hellcat's 6.2 HEMI compatible with the underpowered 5.7 HEMI.

